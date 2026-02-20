Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $42.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 146.07%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.