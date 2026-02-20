Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 447,456 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,339.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

ARWR opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 18.54%.The firm had revenue of $264.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10461.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 49,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 474,908 shares in the company, valued at $29,971,443.88. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $527,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,710. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 510,836 shares of company stock worth $33,603,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

