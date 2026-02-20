Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,380,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,906 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 247.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed strength: EPS of $0.15 matched consensus and rose from $0.13 a year ago, while revenue of $217.46M slightly beat estimates and jumped 71.9% year-over-year — a clear growth signal. Company Press Release

Q4 results showed strength: EPS of $0.15 matched consensus and rose from $0.13 a year ago, while revenue of $217.46M slightly beat estimates and jumped 71.9% year-over-year — a clear growth signal. Positive Sentiment: Valuation note: a Yahoo Finance analysis estimates CWAN may be roughly 11.5% undervalued on mixed momentum, which could support upside if fundamentals continue to improve. Yahoo Finance Valuation Article

Valuation note: a Yahoo Finance analysis estimates CWAN may be roughly 11.5% undervalued on mixed momentum, which could support upside if fundamentals continue to improve. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 price target (roughly mid-single-digit upside from recent levels), signaling limited near-term analyst conviction. Benzinga TickerReport

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 price target (roughly mid-single-digit upside from recent levels), signaling limited near-term analyst conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups (Zacks, SeattlePI) provide deeper metric-level analysis of the Q4 results — useful for assessing revenue composition and margin drivers but not changing the headline beat/match narrative. Zacks Q4 Analysis SeattlePI Snapshot

Analyst write-ups (Zacks, SeattlePI) provide deeper metric-level analysis of the Q4 results — useful for assessing revenue composition and margin drivers but not changing the headline beat/match narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary (e.g., InsiderMonkey referencing past acquisition-related moves) notes episodic catalysts for share moves; relevance is situational and not an immediate driver of today’s move. InsiderMonkey

Industry commentary (e.g., InsiderMonkey referencing past acquisition-related moves) notes episodic catalysts for share moves; relevance is situational and not an immediate driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO James Cox sold 18,700 shares on Feb 17 at an average ~$22.96 for ~$429K, trimming his stake ~4.6% — a signal some investors view as negative even though his remaining holding is still large. InsiderTrades / MarketBeat

Insider selling: CFO James Cox sold 18,700 shares on Feb 17 at an average ~$22.96 for ~$429K, trimming his stake ~4.6% — a signal some investors view as negative even though his remaining holding is still large. Negative Sentiment: Analyst positioning is mixed-to-cautious: several recent downgrades/price-target trims to holds/neutral (MarketBeat summary) keep consensus sentiment muted despite pockets of buy ratings; consensus target remains above current price but reflects tempered upside. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 63,709 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,534,749.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 400,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,652,646.19. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 25,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $617,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,483.01. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,589 shares of company stock worth $11,036,452. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

