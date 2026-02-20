Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Greif, Inc. $GEF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 36.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business had revenue of $994.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gaylord Benner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $211,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,379.54. The trade was a 28.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 22,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,636,143.74. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,735 and have sold 70,944 shares valued at $5,095,812. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

