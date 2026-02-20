Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Champion Homes were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 46,516 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in Champion Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Champion Homes by 25.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 923,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,525,000 after purchasing an additional 187,611 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes in the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 835,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.09. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Champion Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,064,916.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,634.30. This represents a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,800 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $159,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,537.95. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,603 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

