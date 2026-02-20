D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Dbs Bank raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

TSLA opened at $411.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.81. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

