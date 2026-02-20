Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FVRR. Zacks Research lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Fiverr International Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $405.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong margins — Fiverr reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.76 expected and posted a record Adjusted EBITDA margin (21.3% for FY2025; Q4 adj. EBITDA margin 24.7%), showing improved profitability and cash generation. Fiverr Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Q4 earnings beat and strong margins — Fiverr reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.76 expected and posted a record Adjusted EBITDA margin (21.3% for FY2025; Q4 adj. EBITDA margin 24.7%), showing improved profitability and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside — a few firms (e.g., Goldman Sachs and BTIG) kept constructive ratings (Goldman remains a “buy” with a lower PT; BTIG remains “buy” at a reduced target), indicating pockets of analyst support despite cuts. Analyst Note(s) on Fiverr

Some analysts still see upside — a few firms (e.g., Goldman Sachs and BTIG) kept constructive ratings (Goldman remains a “buy” with a lower PT; BTIG remains “buy” at a reduced target), indicating pockets of analyst support despite cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic pivot and leadership changes — management is shifting the marketplace upmarket (growth in high‑value services, higher spend per buyer) and began a multi‑quarter transformation with new leadership roles; this is intended to protect long‑term economics but increases near‑term execution risk. QuiverQuant Summary

Strategic pivot and leadership changes — management is shifting the marketplace upmarket (growth in high‑value services, higher spend per buyer) and began a multi‑quarter transformation with new leadership roles; this is intended to protect long‑term economics but increases near‑term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance missed expectations — FY2026 revenue guidance of $380M–$420M (consensus ~$455M) and Q1 guidance below estimates overshadowed the profit beat and triggered downside revisions. Earnings Snapshot / Guidance Reaction

Revenue guidance missed expectations — FY2026 revenue guidance of $380M–$420M (consensus ~$455M) and Q1 guidance below estimates overshadowed the profit beat and triggered downside revisions. Negative Sentiment: User engagement weakening — annual active buyers fell ~13.6% y/y and marketplace revenue declined, raising concerns that revenue growth could remain pressured while Fiverr refocuses on higher‑value but fewer transactions. Company Results / Metrics

User engagement weakening — annual active buyers fell ~13.6% y/y and marketplace revenue declined, raising concerns that revenue growth could remain pressured while Fiverr refocuses on higher‑value but fewer transactions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and steep target cuts — multiple firms cut price targets or lowered ratings (UBS cut PT to $13 neutral; Citigroup, Roth Mkm, JPMorgan and others reduced targets or maintained neutral stances), amplifying sell pressure. Analyst Actions / Benzinga

Analyst downgrades and steep target cuts — multiple firms cut price targets or lowered ratings (UBS cut PT to $13 neutral; Citigroup, Roth Mkm, JPMorgan and others reduced targets or maintained neutral stances), amplifying sell pressure. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary on AI risk and growth outlook — independent pieces argue slowing growth, FY26 revenue/EBITDA declines in guidance, and potential AI disruption to the freelance marketplace, which worsened sentiment among risk‑sensitive investors. Seeking Alpha: AI Risk / Downgrade

Bearish commentary on AI risk and growth outlook — independent pieces argue slowing growth, FY26 revenue/EBITDA declines in guidance, and potential AI disruption to the freelance marketplace, which worsened sentiment among risk‑sensitive investors. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & technical pressure — coverage of the miss and outlook drove the stock to multi‑year / 52‑week lows in thin, high‑volume trading, which can trigger further downside as stop orders and momentum selling kick in. Seeking Alpha: Slides to Multi-Year Low

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

