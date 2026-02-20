Sidoti Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Sylvamo Earnings

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sylvamo in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Sylvamo’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.
Sylvamo Stock Performance
NYSE SLVM opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $73.73.
Sylvamo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,146,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 47.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sylvamo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sylvamo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $1.50 from $1.40, a modest upward revision that suggests some improvement in end‑of‑year expectations for FY2027. (This is the only upgrade in the Sidoti noteset.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Sylvamo’s CEO will host meetings at BofA’s 2026 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference — a routine investor outreach event that can increase management access but is not itself material news. Sylvamo CEO to Host Meetings
- Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut its FY2026 EPS view sharply to $2.95 from $5.25, signaling a large downward reset to near‑term profitability expectations.
- Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed FY2027 EPS to $5.55 from $6.30, reducing medium‑term earnings visibility and weighing on investor sentiment for next‑year growth.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple quarter-level downgrades: Q1 2026 to ($0.20) from $1.09, Q2 2026 to $0.65 from $1.27, Q4 2026 to $0.95 from $1.23, Q1 2027 to $0.90 from $1.30, Q2 2027 to $1.15 from $1.45 and Q3 2027 to $2.00 from $2.15 — these widespread cuts indicate Sidoti expects weaker results across 2026–27 than previously forecast.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.
The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.
