Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $662,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

