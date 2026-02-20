Insider Selling: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Sells $417,038.10 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Batteh sold 1,110 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $417,038.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,805.60. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $392.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $473.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.59.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,273,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,564,000 after purchasing an additional 594,674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Saia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,798,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,358,000 after buying an additional 43,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,419,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,794,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Saia by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,383,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,281,000 after acquiring an additional 556,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,676,000 after acquiring an additional 222,494 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Saia

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.