Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 652.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Amplify Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amplify Investments LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 245.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

