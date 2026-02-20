Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $235.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $180.24 and a 12-month high of $324.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Salesforce by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

