Mary Beth Straka Sells 2,815 Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $325,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,658.50. This trade represents a 37.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE WEC opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Argus upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Featured Stories

