Mary Beth Straka Sells 2,815 Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WECGet Free Report) VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $325,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,658.50. This trade represents a 37.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE WEC opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Argus upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

