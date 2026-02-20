Claire Mcdonough Sells 27,133 Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,044.80. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claire Mcdonough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $144,702.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $363,539.40.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2026 guidance — Rivian reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 delivery guidance (62k–67k vehicles), pointing to ~50%+ year-over-year delivery growth and its first full year of positive gross profit; that results print drove recent upside. Can Services 2x Rivian Stock?

Q4 beat and strong 2026 guidance — Rivian reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 delivery guidance (62k–67k vehicles), pointing to ~50%+ year-over-year delivery growth and its first full year of positive gross profit; that results print drove recent upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness/upgrades — some firms (e.g., Stifel) boosted targets and flagged upside if R2 demand materializes, supporting a constructive analyst narrative that helped lift the stock earlier. Stifel bullishness

Analyst bullishness/upgrades — some firms (e.g., Stifel) boosted targets and flagged upside if R2 demand materializes, supporting a constructive analyst narrative that helped lift the stock earlier. Neutral Sentiment: Balanced analyst view and consensus — the street remains split (Buy/Hold/Sell mix and a MarketBeat consensus “Hold”), so upside is contingent on execution rather than a broad analyst stampede. MarketBeat analyst consensus

Balanced analyst view and consensus — the street remains split (Buy/Hold/Sell mix and a MarketBeat consensus “Hold”), so upside is contingent on execution rather than a broad analyst stampede. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term thesis highlighted — pieces note narrowing losses, growing software & services mix and the upcoming lower‑cost R2 as the engine for multi-year growth, but these depend on successful ramp and margin improvement. Can Rivian Stock Beat the Market in 2026?

Longer-term thesis highlighted — pieces note narrowing losses, growing software & services mix and the upcoming lower‑cost R2 as the engine for multi-year growth, but these depend on successful ramp and margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgrade — DA Davidson cut Rivian to Underperform (low $14 PT), warning the 2026 guidance assumes an unusually strong R2 debut; this note raises near-term downside if the R2 ramp disappoints. DA Davidson downgrades Rivian

DA Davidson downgrade — DA Davidson cut Rivian to Underperform (low $14 PT), warning the 2026 guidance assumes an unusually strong R2 debut; this note raises near-term downside if the R2 ramp disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CEO & CFO — CEO Robert Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough sold shares (~34.9k and ~27.1k shares) on Feb 18 at about $16.80; while both retain large stakes, the concurrent executive sales are weighing on sentiment. Insider trades alert

Insider selling by CEO & CFO — CEO Robert Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough sold shares (~34.9k and ~27.1k shares) on Feb 18 at about $16.80; while both retain large stakes, the concurrent executive sales are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: R2 execution and demand risk — multiple notes and coverage warn the biggest risk is an R2 ramp or demand miss; given the guidance relies heavily on R2, execution disappointment could quickly reverse gains. What’s going on with Rivian Automotive stock?

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $220,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,198,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $409,374,000 after buying an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 1,918,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

