Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS: GBNXF) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2026 – Gibson Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/18/2026 – Gibson Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2/18/2026 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

2/18/2026 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/6/2026 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/16/2026 – Gibson Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

1/5/2026 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy’s infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

