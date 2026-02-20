Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF $HCMT Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCMT. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,559,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,373,000 after acquiring an additional 344,883 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,234,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,801,000 after purchasing an additional 470,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 29,313 shares during the period.

HCMT opened at $37.59 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets. HCMT was launched on Jun 22, 2023 and is managed by Direxion.

