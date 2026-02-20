Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 123.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Campbell's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Campbell’s in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell’s from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPB

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.