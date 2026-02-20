CareDx, Inc. $CDNA Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CareDx were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 170,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $407,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 597,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,641,089.80. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $625,949. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Research raised shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareDx from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

CDNA stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.51. CareDx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company’s core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

