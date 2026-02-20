Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock Price

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Waystar in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 price target on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Waystar has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Waystar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,657. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $262,225.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,302.11. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,380 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Waystar by 120.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waystar by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Waystar by 8.4% during the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results & company outlook: Waystar reported revenue above expectations and highlighted a swing to profitability with a double‑digit growth outlook, which lifted investor sentiment. Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results & company outlook: Waystar reported revenue above expectations and highlighted a swing to profitability with a double‑digit growth outlook, which lifted investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital upgraded WAY from “hold” to “strong‑buy,” supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Zacks – Freedom Capital Upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital upgraded WAY from “hold” to “strong‑buy,” supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed earnings details: Waystar beat revenue expectations but missed EPS (reported $0.36 vs. $0.39 est.), and issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.590–1.680), creating both upside potential and near‑term uncertainty. Q4 Earnings Assessment

Mixed earnings details: Waystar beat revenue expectations but missed EPS (reported $0.36 vs. $0.39 est.), and issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.590–1.680), creating both upside potential and near‑term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Top‑sellside firms trimmed targets but kept constructive ratings: Truist cut its PT to $38 (still a Buy) and Citigroup trimmed its PT to $35 while maintaining Buy—signals of moderated upside rather than a loss of conviction. Benzinga – PT Cuts

Top‑sellside firms trimmed targets but kept constructive ratings: Truist cut its PT to $38 (still a Buy) and Citigroup trimmed its PT to $35 while maintaining Buy—signals of moderated upside rather than a loss of conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho and others reduced targets but kept positive stances (e.g., Outperform), reflecting reassessed competitive risks rather than full downgrades. Mizuho PT Cut

Mizuho and others reduced targets but kept positive stances (e.g., Outperform), reflecting reassessed competitive risks rather than full downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cutting forecasts and price targets after Q4: Several firms reduced their forecasts/PTs (Needham to $33, others noted in coverage), pressuring expected upside. Needham Lowers PT

Analysts cutting forecasts and price targets after Q4: Several firms reduced their forecasts/PTs (Needham to $33, others noted in coverage), pressuring expected upside. Negative Sentiment: Risk flags and structural concerns: An analyst note highlighted legal, operational and competitive risks — including AI‑related threats — which raise longer‑term execution uncertainty. AI Risk Note

Risk flags and structural concerns: An analyst note highlighted legal, operational and competitive risks — including AI‑related threats — which raise longer‑term execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Volatility: Coverage noted a 1‑year low post‑earnings in some reports; mixed results and multiple PT cuts are keeping the shares volatile. Price Reaction Coverage

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

