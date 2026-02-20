Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$47.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELD. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$59.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.93.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The company has a market cap of C$13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.89. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.94 and a 1 year high of C$69.46.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.29 EPS for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of C$767.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

