Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$47.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELD. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$59.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.93.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.5%
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.29 EPS for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of C$767.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.