Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Insider Sells $470,600.00 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,801.94. The trade was a 31.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $472,600.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $429,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $504,000.00.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.77. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 804,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 330.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 130,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

