Amy Burroughs Sells 14,583 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Burroughs sold 14,583 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $571,507.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,969.44. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of -0.28. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $48.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. William Blair raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 762.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small‐molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Featured Articles

