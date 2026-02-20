Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celanese (CE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celanese (NYSE: CE):

Get Celanese Corporation alerts:

2/19/2026 – Celanese was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/19/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Celanese was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc.

2/18/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Celanese had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/16/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chuck Kyrish purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $205,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.