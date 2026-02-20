Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Franklin Electric worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,285,000 after acquiring an additional 481,108 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,246,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,881,000 after purchasing an additional 403,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $45,701,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 70.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,661,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $506.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.25 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

