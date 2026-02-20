Tammy Moore Sells 5,000 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CAO Tammy Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,713.92. The trade was a 18.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Service Corporation International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Service Corporation International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Service Corporation International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Service Corporation International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Service Corporation International by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 8.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 381,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 70,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the second quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Corporation International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.