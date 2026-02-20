TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) SVP Sells $333,777.75 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) SVP Reuben Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,923.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 79,882 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,136,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,622,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Barclays increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

