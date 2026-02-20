Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $365,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,691.20. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $361,856.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $3,005,705.34.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $552,372.84.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Trending Headlines about Phibro Animal Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates (including FY2027 and FY2028), signaling an improved earnings trajectory and supporting higher future earnings expectations. Zacks raises estimates for PAHC

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates (including FY2027 and FY2028), signaling an improved earnings trajectory and supporting higher future earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley recently lifted its price target (to $49) and cited margin expansion as a tailwind, which can bolster investor confidence in profitability and valuation upside even though the firm kept an Equal Weight rating. Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal Weight on PAHC

Morgan Stanley recently lifted its price target (to $49) and cited margin expansion as a tailwind, which can bolster investor confidence in profitability and valuation upside even though the firm kept an Equal Weight rating. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend March 4; payable March 25), a modest but steady cash return that supports income‑oriented holders and signals board confidence in cash flow. PAHC dividend and company update

The company declared a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend March 4; payable March 25), a modest but steady cash return that supports income‑oriented holders and signals board confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Bank of America 2026 Virtual Animal Health Summit on Feb. 26 — a scheduled investor forum that gives management a chance to reinforce guidance and answer analyst questions (potential catalyst depending on commentary). Phibro to participate in BoA summit

Management will present at the Bank of America 2026 Virtual Animal Health Summit on Feb. 26 — a scheduled investor forum that gives management a chance to reinforce guidance and answer analyst questions (potential catalyst depending on commentary). Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Bendheim has sold multiple large blocks of PAHC shares in February (including 7,040 shares on Feb. 18), materially reducing his stake — a pattern that can be perceived negatively by investors even if sales are for diversification/liquidity. These insider disposals are an immediate reputational negative that can cap upside unless offset by strong operational news. Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) CEO Sells $361,856.00 in Stock

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Featured Stories

