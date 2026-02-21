Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $1,698,466.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lumentum Stock Up 5.1%

LITE opened at $667.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.10 and a 200 day moving average of $271.26. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.51. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $678.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.38.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

