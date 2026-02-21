Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $1,698,466.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lumentum Stock Up 5.1%
LITE opened at $667.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.10 and a 200 day moving average of $271.26. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.51. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $678.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
