Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 211,696 shares of company stock valued at $25,176,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

