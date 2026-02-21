Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Insider Sells $2,562,053.34 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) insider Laura Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $2,562,053.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,121.06. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $315.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $303.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.50 (annualized $6.00); ex‑dividend/record/pay dates disclosed — a cash return boost that supports shareholder sentiment. Read More.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $368.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $373.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

