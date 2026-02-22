10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) Head-To-Head Review

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 10x Genomics and Decision Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 3 9 4 0 2.06 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $18.11, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Decision Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Decision Diagnostics is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

10x Genomics has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 10x Genomics and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -6.77% -6.89% -5.34% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Decision Diagnostics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $642.82 million 3.72 -$43.54 million ($0.35) -53.94 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decision Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Decision Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Decision Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides MD@Hand, an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.