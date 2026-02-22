Financial Analysis: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and XOS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XOS $55.96 million 0.45 -$50.16 million ($4.31) -0.52

Curtiss Motorcycles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A XOS -66.13% -128.19% -40.62%

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -10.31, suggesting that its share price is 1,131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Curtiss Motorcycles and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 0.00 XOS 1 0 1 1 2.67

XOS has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Summary

XOS beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

