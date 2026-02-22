Financial Contrast: TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) versus Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Envoy Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Envoy Medical $220,000.00 92.94 -$20.80 million ($1.41) -0.50

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envoy Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TearLab and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 0.00 Envoy Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,237.65%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Envoy Medical -11,950.00% N/A -248.54%

Summary

Envoy Medical beats TearLab on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

