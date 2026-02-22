The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $24.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FVRR. Roth Mkm downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $418.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 566,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,077,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 149,125 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 1,064,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

