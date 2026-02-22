The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $24.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FVRR. Roth Mkm downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.
Fiverr International Stock Performance
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 566,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,077,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 149,125 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 1,064,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Fiverr International
Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on earnings: Fiverr reported Q4 EPS of $0.86 vs. $0.76 expected and highlighted improved profitability, which helps explain some intraday buying interest. Fiverr Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Some firms still see upside: Goldman Sachs remains a buyer (though it cut its price target), and other analysts have kept neutral/sector-outperform stances — these pockets of support can limit downside. Goldman Sachs lowers price target on FVRR
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and transcript coverage provide context but no big catalyst — several outlets published Q4 call transcripts and sector notes that investors can use to dig into details. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Weak FY2026 outlook & active-buyer decline: Management issued a cautious FY26 guide and reported a sizeable decline in active buyers, which triggered the recent selloff and remains the primary negative driver of sentiment. Why Fiverr Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple downgrades and price-target cuts: Needham, Citigroup, Roth MKM, UBS and others trimmed ratings/targets this week, signaling reduced analyst conviction and increasing selling pressure. Needham downgrades Fiverr
- Negative Sentiment: Structural concerns & AI disruption debate: Some analysts argue slowing growth, a shrinking active-buyer base and AI-driven marketplace changes pose longer-term risks, which keeps the stock under pressure. Fiverr: The Bleeding Will Be Tough To Stop
- Negative Sentiment: Share-price technical/market action: The stock recently hit a multi‑year/52-week low after the guidance and buyer-data headlines — technical pressure can amplify volatility. FVRR stock slumps pre-market as FY26 outlook misses estimates
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiverr International
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.