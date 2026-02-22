Contrasting Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Get Paypoint alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Paypoint has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypoint 0 0 0 0 0.00 Expensify 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paypoint and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Expensify has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.23%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Paypoint.

Profitability

This table compares Paypoint and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypoint N/A N/A N/A Expensify -10.83% -11.75% -8.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paypoint and Expensify”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypoint $391.23 million 1.12 $24.49 million N/A N/A Expensify $139.24 million 0.75 -$10.06 million ($0.17) -7.65

Paypoint has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify.

About Paypoint

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services. The segment offers its products under PayPoint One, eMoney, MultiPay, CashOut, and Direct Debits platforms. The Love2shop segment is involved in the provision of shopping vouchers, cards, and e-codes which customers may redeem with participating retailers; and Christmas savings club, to which customers make regular payments throughout the year to help spread the cost of Christmas, before converting to a voucher. It serves consumers, SMEs, and convenience retailers in the commercial, not-for-profit, and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.