Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Critical Comparison

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treasure Global and Fiverr International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $2.33 million 3.11 -$23.38 million ($396.00) -0.01 Fiverr International $430.91 million 0.97 $18.25 million $0.57 20.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -1,064.59% -36.50% -31.66% Fiverr International 4.87% 16.58% 6.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Treasure Global and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fiverr International 1 7 4 0 2.25

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 65.25%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Volatility & Risk

Treasure Global has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Treasure Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

