Head to Head Analysis: Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) & TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Gambling.com Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $284.90 million 1.21 -$116.86 million ($1.73) -2.76 Gambling.com Group $127.18 million 1.22 $30.68 million $0.05 86.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gambling.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.5% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TechTarget and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 2 0 3 0 2.20 Gambling.com Group 1 3 5 1 2.60

TechTarget currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 141.05%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than TechTarget.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget -232.59% -16.76% -11.15% Gambling.com Group 1.23% 37.78% 18.71%

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats TechTarget on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

