Contrasting Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) & VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG)

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

VCI Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VCI Global and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VCI Global N/A N/A N/A Atlantic International -22.66% N/A -90.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VCI Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atlantic International 1 1 0 1 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VCI Global and Atlantic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares VCI Global and Atlantic International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VCI Global $27.83 million 0.07 $7.87 million N/A N/A Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.36 -$135.48 million ($2.24) -1.23

VCI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantic International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of VCI Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Atlantic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions. In addition, the company engages in corporate and business advisory services in corporate finance, corporate structuring and restructuring, equity investment, and merger and acquisition; listings on recognized stock exchanges; fintech advisory; technology development; and computer software programming. Further, it is involved in provision of artificial intelligence; image processing; communication; networking and process control software services; money lending services; education and training services; real estate management consultancy services; and leasing and operational management of resort properties. The company serves its products to small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies, as well as to publicly traded conglomerates across various industries. VCI Global Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

