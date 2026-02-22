Head-To-Head Survey: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) vs. Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nexeon Medsystems and QT Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 0.00 QT Imaging 1 0 1 0 2.00

Given Nexeon Medsystems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexeon Medsystems is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QT Imaging $18.92 million 3.47 -$8.98 million ($2.19) -2.52

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and QT Imaging”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nexeon Medsystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QT Imaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of QT Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A QT Imaging -111.40% N/A -144.16%

Volatility and Risk

Nexeon Medsystems has a beta of 6.98, indicating that its share price is 598% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexeon Medsystems beats QT Imaging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

