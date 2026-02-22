PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) versus Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Head to Head Survey

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) and PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS International Group has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and PS International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 3 1 1 2.33 PS International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.47%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than PS International Group.

9.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of PS International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of PS International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and PS International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 33.36% 53.08% 18.93% PS International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and PS International Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $15.97 billion 0.36 $237.12 million $5.65 23.89 PS International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has higher revenue and earnings than PS International Group.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats PS International Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey International Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About PS International Group

PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

