Shift4 Payments’ (FOUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FOUR opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In related news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,588 shares in the company, valued at $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 130,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,190. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,869,000 after acquiring an additional 621,797 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,612,000 after purchasing an additional 745,650 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,552,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,056,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 419,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.