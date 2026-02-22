Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

APO stock opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $157.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

