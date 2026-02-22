Head-To-Head Review: SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) and BXP (NYSE:BXP)

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of BXP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of BXP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BXP and SEGRO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BXP 1 9 11 0 2.48 SEGRO 2 1 2 1 2.33

Risk and Volatility

BXP presently has a consensus price target of $77.05, indicating a potential upside of 26.56%. Given BXP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BXP is more favorable than SEGRO.

BXP has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEGRO has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BXP and SEGRO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BXP $3.48 billion 2.77 $276.80 million $1.74 34.99 SEGRO $862.60 million 16.31 $759.07 million N/A N/A

SEGRO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BXP.

Profitability

This table compares BXP and SEGRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BXP 7.95% 3.59% 1.07% SEGRO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BXP beats SEGRO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries. For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing (including data centres) located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive. A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent. Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO’s ambition to be the best property company.

