Apple Inc. $AAPL is Global Assets Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 120,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average of $257.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KGI Securities raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

