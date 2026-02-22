International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 32,814 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,814 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Apple stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

