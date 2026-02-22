Apple Inc. $AAPL is Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 12.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

AAPL stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average of $257.80. The company has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

