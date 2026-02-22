Insider Selling: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Sells $437,021.46 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Edwin Reisz sold 59,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $437,021.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,507,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,755.88. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVAH opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying in recent quarters — firms including Invesco, Millennium, Zimmer Partners and others increased or established positions in Q4, a vote of confidence that can support the stock over the medium term. MarketBeat Institutional Activity

Institutional buying in recent quarters — firms including Invesco, Millennium, Zimmer Partners and others increased or established positions in Q4, a vote of confidence that can support the stock over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Despite recent sales, insiders still retain large, multi‑million‑dollar stakes (CEO, CFO and others remain major shareholders), which can temper panic selling and signal some continued alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Despite recent sales, insiders still retain large, multi‑million‑dollar stakes (CEO, CFO and others remain major shareholders), which can temper panic selling and signal some continued alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest shows zero shares for mid‑February — this is almost certainly a reporting/data anomaly and does not indicate genuine lack of short interest. Treat the short‑interest figure cautiously. Short Interest Data

Reported short interest shows zero shares for mid‑February — this is almost certainly a reporting/data anomaly and does not indicate genuine lack of short interest. Treat the short‑interest figure cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today was below recent averages; low volume can amplify price moves when large blocks or news hit the tape (higher intraday volatility risk).

Trading volume today was below recent averages; low volume can amplify price moves when large blocks or news hit the tape (higher intraday volatility risk). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near $11 — helpful context for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Analyst Summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed: consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near $11 — helpful context for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling Feb. 17–19 by CEO Jeff Shaner — roughly 461,900 shares sold across three days (~$3.4M reported proceeds) — is the primary negative catalyst driving downward pressure as the market interprets sizeable CEO disposals as risk reduction. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling Feb. 17–19 by CEO Jeff Shaner — roughly 461,900 shares sold across three days (~$3.4M reported proceeds) — is the primary negative catalyst driving downward pressure as the market interprets sizeable CEO disposals as risk reduction. Negative Sentiment: Additional senior/executive selling (CFO Matthew Buckhalter, CAO Deborah Stewart, and other insiders including Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) involved hundreds of thousands of shares total across the same dates — a reinforcing negative signal that likely amplified the pullback. Other Insider Filings

Additional senior/executive selling (CFO Matthew Buckhalter, CAO Deborah Stewart, and other insiders including Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) involved hundreds of thousands of shares total across the same dates — a reinforcing negative signal that likely amplified the pullback. Negative Sentiment: Independent coverage singled out the insider selling as the main reason for a recent ~5–6% pullback, increasing market attention on the disposals and reinforcing short‑term selling pressure. AAII Article

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $43,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

