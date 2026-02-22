Citigroup Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $465.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $550.00 to $465.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.80. Carvana has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $486.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total transaction of $17,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 100,758 shares in the company, valued at $44,283,141. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total transaction of $13,493,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at $30,464,884.80. This represents a 30.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 8,700.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Carvana Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Wedbush Remains a Buy on Carvana Co (CVNA)

Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Carvana: Profitability Restored, But GPU Sensitivity Caps The Upside

Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Carvana Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors pressed management on accounting and disclosure during the call; the CFO’s defense and subsequent media scrutiny (and reports of an investigator outreach) have raised governance concerns that could weigh on the stock until clarity is provided. Carvana fails to impress investors; CFO defends accounting practices

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.