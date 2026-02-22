Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Constellium has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 59.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,362,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,325,000 after buying an additional 2,005,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,935,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Constellium by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 244.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,666,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,966 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.