Comparing Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Get Advanced Medical Isotope alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and SLR Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Medical Isotope $30,000.00 1,275.51 -$2.91 million N/A N/A SLR Investment $232.43 million N/A $95.76 million $1.65 9.01

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Medical Isotope.

35.3% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Advanced Medical Isotope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Medical Isotope -6,144.90% N/A -113.56% SLR Investment 41.00% 8.98% 3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Medical Isotope 0 0 0 0 0.00 SLR Investment 2 3 2 1 2.25

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $16.04, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given SLR Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Medical Isotope has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Advanced Medical Isotope on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Medical Isotope

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund’s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.